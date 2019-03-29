Police say Jackson Co. man didn't feed his dogs for a month

A Jackson County man is facing three counts of animal cruelty after a neighbor noticed his dogs weren't being fed.

Gary McKnight of Hollywood is in jail after police say he didn't feed his three dogs for a month. Scottsboro Animal Control said another week, and one of the dogs wouldn't have made it.

Tyler Scott lives on Nathan Street, near where Hollywood police arrested McKnight on animal cruelty charges.

"Animals shouldn't be treated bad....If you're starving your animals, there's no reason," he said. "If you can't take care of an animal, don't have it. Simple."

On Wednesday, the dogs were taken to the animal shelter, after their owner was arrested. Now, they are stuck in limbo.

An animal control officer, Heather Carlin, says one dog, in particular, is one of the worst she's seen.

"If the judge rules custody of the Hollywood Police Department, they'll be placed up for adoption," she said. "Skin and bones, but very sweet."

Meanwhile, neighbors say, for the most part, people in the neighborhood are good about properly caring for their pets, but this arrest still wasn't shocking.

"I'm not surprised," Scott said. "I mean it happens everywhere."

McKnight is still in the Jackson County Jail on a $1,500 bond. He is set to appear in court in May.