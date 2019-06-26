Clear
Police say 1 dead in shooting at Hoover mall

One person was killed in the shooting.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hoover police say they're on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Galleria Mall.

One person was killed in the shooting. In a tweet, police say the shooting happened in the parking deck, and there was no scene inside the mall itself.

