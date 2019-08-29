Clear
Police respond to armed robbery at Huntsville store

Police believe the suspect is on foot.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:55 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 9:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Police have left the scene. We are working to gather more information.

Huntsville police are responding to an armed robbery at the Food Mart at Memorial Parkway and Kohler Road.

Police are setting up a perimeter and believe the suspect is on foot.

