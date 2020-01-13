HENRICO, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia are responding to a report of an active shooter in the area of a school in Henrico County.
A tweet from Henrico County police says they were called to the scene Monday and have found no reported injuries. Police then started clearing the school to ensure everyone's safety.
Police say they've closed a road to traffic while first responders continue to clear the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
Related Content
- Police respond to active shooter report near Virginia school
- Police respond to active shooter in downtown Cincinnati
- Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Hampton Cove Middle School
- First responders train for active shooter situations at Grissom High
- Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report
- Limestone County school officials, authorities practice active shooter training
- Redstone Arsenal trains for active shooter situation
- Florence police take precautions in case of an active shooter
- Huntsville Police Department prepares hundreds for active shooter situation
- Redstone Arsenal is more prepared for an active shooter situation
Scroll for more content...