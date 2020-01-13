Clear

Police respond to active shooter report near Virginia school

A tweet from Henrico County police says they were called to the scene Monday and have found no reported injuries.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

HENRICO, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia are responding to a report of an active shooter in the area of a school in Henrico County.

A tweet from Henrico County police says they were called to the scene Monday and have found no reported injuries. Police then started clearing the school to ensure everyone's safety.

Police say they've closed a road to traffic while first responders continue to clear the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events