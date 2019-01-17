Police investigating shooting at IHOP in Huntsville; 2 dead

The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at IHOP on Drake Avenue next to Memorial Parkway. The initial call came about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Huntsville police report that three men were shot. Two of them are dead and one is at Huntsville Hospital.

Lt. Michael Johnson says a customer shot two employees. The shooter and one of the employees are dead, he said.

A dispute over service prompted the violence, police said. The customer/shooter went to his car and got a gun, Johnson said.

Police have recovered a handgun.

The Major Crimes Unit is on the scene. Witness statements are being taken.

Police say they are not looking for additional suspects.

WAAY 31 is on the scene and will update this story with new information as it becomes available.