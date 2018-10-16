Clear
Police respond to flipped car on Memorial Parkway

One person has been transported to Huntsville Hospital after a car flipped over Tuesday evening at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road.

One person has been transported to Huntsville Hospital after a car flipped over Tuesday evening at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road. According to an officer on scene, the person will be okay. 

The accident has been cleared.

