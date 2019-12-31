Police remain tight lipped on St. Florian officer involved shooting

An officer is on paid leave after he was involved in a shooting, but police are keeping quite on the case.

St. Florian Police Chief Jason Brewer said the shooting happened December 21st. Since then the officer has been on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation. That's standard in any police department. Brewer also confirmed no one died in the shooting, and that the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office is investigating the case.

"I would like to know what happened," said St. Florian resident, Terry Riley.

WAAY31 asked Brewer for details on the shooting but he said it's under investigation and he can't release much information on it. It's unclear what lead to the shooting, where it happened at, the condition of the suspect, or how the officer is doing.

"If it's under investigation I can see them wanting to keep it hush for awhile, but if it's not under investigation I don't want them to try and sweep it under the rug and not let the community know what's going on," said Riley.

Brewer said he hopes to release more information on the shooting sometime next week.