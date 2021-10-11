Police release name of Huntsville man found shot dead Saturday

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting.

Bryant McCray, 25, was shot in the 900 block of Lakefront Drive about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police on Saturday said the shooting was domestic-related and being investigated as a homicide.

A person who police wanted to speak with about the shooting was identified Saturday, and that person surrendered to police on Saturday night.

Sunday morning, police said that person was expected to face a murder charge.

As of late Monday morning, no charges have been filed.

