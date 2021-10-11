Clear

Police release name of Huntsville man found shot dead Saturday

Police on Saturday said the shooting was domestic-related and being investigated as a homicide.

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 11:27 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting.

Bryant McCray, 25, was shot in the 900 block of Lakefront Drive about 9 a.m. Saturday.

A person who police wanted to speak with about the shooting was identified Saturday, and that person surrendered to police on Saturday night.

Sunday morning, police said that person was expected to face a murder charge.

As of late Monday morning, no charges have been filed.

