Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Police probing report of explosive in truck near outside Library of Congress

The Library of Congress is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 9:57 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 10:03 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.”

The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Police have also evacuated congressional staff offices nearby, encouraging people to remain calm and use the underground tunnels if necessary to evacuate away from the area. Congress is on break this week.

The law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The area was blocked by police cars and barricades. Also responding were the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington, a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events