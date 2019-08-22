Clear
Police presence increased at 3 Decatur schools after threat at construction site

The school system said a construction worker threatened his construction superintendent.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 11:43 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:46 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Dwight.Satterfield, Deputy Superintendent of School Safety/Student Services for Decatur City Schools, said Decatur Middle, Decatur High School and Decatur Developmental were put on secure perimeter Thursday morning.

It was later lifted.

Satterfield said a construction worker threatened his construction superintendent while they were working on a project for the school system that was near all three schools.

Satterfield said the worker is employed by Labor Finders and he threatened the superintendent of the project who works for Boyett Construction.

Satterfield said the worker was trespassed from the property.

After learning about the dispute, the school system decided to take extra precautions with the students on campus.

Satterfield said there is a police presence at the schools now.

