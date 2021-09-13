Crossville police officer's murderer serving sentence in minimum-security facility

The man convicted of killing a Crossville police officer 35 years is serving his sentence inside a minimum-security Alabama Department of Corrections facility, WAAY 31 has learned.

Officer Stevie Thompson was killed on Sept. 13, 1986, during a traffic stop.

Danny Roland Tucker was tried and convicted in the killing. He was charged with capital murder, which would have meant life in prison or death penalty. But due to a technicality, that is not what the jury decided. He was instead convicted of murder, opening the door to a possible parole.

Skip ahead 35 years and this community is still fighting for justice for officer Thompson and to keep Tucker in prison for life.

Every anniversary of the killing, current Crossville Assistant Police Chief Jack Claton goes to a small memorial to lower an American flag and remember his friend.

“I saw three or four trooper cars coming and I knew something bad happened,” said Claton

Claton has attended every one of Tucker’s parole hearings over the years, demanding the board not let him free.

The murder of officer Stevie Thompson made front page news in 1986 and rocked this small community.

Over the years, people have moved away, some memories fading into the history books, but Claton says he will never forget what happened.

“He didn’t get to go home to his wife, his kids,” Claton said.

Thompson left behind a wife and daughter. Weeks after his death, his wife gave birth to the couple’s second daughter.

Claton says he still stays in contact with her to this day, his commitment to the family left behind continues.

Tucker is eligible for parole since the jury decided the officer wasn’t officially on duty when he conducted that traffic stop, even though he was in his patrol car with his uniform on when he approached the vehicle.

As the flags above the memorial wave a little lower on this day, September 13th, Claton wants officer Thompson to be remembered as father, a lawmen and man who cared about his community and what’s right and wrong.

“He was a great man, a great friend,” Claton added.

The Alabama Department of Corrections issued a statement to WAAY 31 late Monday, after a week of calls and emails asking about Tucker’s prison records. Officials confirming that Tucker is serving a life sentence for murder with the possibility of parole.

“He meets established guidelines to be classified as Minimum-Out and placed at a Community-Based Facility / Community Work Center. His conviction does, however, prohibit him from being eligible to participate in the ADOC’s Work Release Program,” ADOC wrote.

“An objective of ADOC’s inmate classification policy and guidelines is to make security and custody assignments consistent with available resources to ensure that inmates are placed in the least restrictive setting while providing for the protection of the public, staff, and inmates,” the release said.

“Our review of and decisions related to an inmate’s custody level and facility assignment are made on an individual basis following evaluation of his or her crime of conviction, disciplinary record, and many other factors. The custody level of every inmate is reviewed periodically and is subject to change for a variety of reasons.”