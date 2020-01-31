Police officers, marine patrols to monitor Jackson County Park Marina throughout the weekend

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says Scottsboro Police officers and Marine Patrols will both be monitoring the Jackson County Park Marina this weekend to make sure people don't get close to the destroyed dock.

As that work goes on, so do the efforts of people who live at the dock as they try to help each other pick up the pieces.

Shannon Edmonds lived on Dock B and was out of town when her home was destroyed in Monday's fire.

"I felt guilty for not being here because this is my home and that I wasn't here to help," Edmonds said.

She's found a home with a friend on a different dock, but her thoughts remain with her neighbors.

"One of the ladies that did survive the fire, her and I are pretty close in size, so I gave her probably about a third of the clothing that I had," Edmonds said.

Salvage crews will be back on the water Saturday and Sunday, but aiming to clean areas closer to the shore, instead of the deeper portions of the dock.

Portions of the Jackson County Park will start to reopen Monday, but law enforcement will have the areas they are investigating blocked off. The added security isn't a bother to many people we've talked to.

Edmonds is just appreciative of all the support from the community

"We still have a great community, great family, great friends here, that we all support each other and are there for each other," Edmonds said.

We've reached out to Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators for an update on if they have determined the cause of Monday's fire. They say investigators and The Alabama Fire Marshal's are still working on it.