Police need help finding missing Shoals boy

If you know where Austin Barrett might be, call Florence Police.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:10 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Florence Police are asking for your help finding Austin Barrett. He was last seen Friday afternoon at about 3:00.

Police say he left his home on foot. Austin is 5'4," 130 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610

