Police need help finding missing Shoals boy

Florence Police are asking for your help finding Austin Barrett. He was last seen Friday afternoon at about 3:00.
Police say he left his home on foot. Austin is 5'4," 130 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information, call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610
