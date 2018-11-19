Police need help after several shotguns stolen from home in Decatur

People in Decatur are on edge after learning multiple shotguns were stolen from a home and police are still looking for some of the people involved.

According to the Decatur Police Department, some of the shotguns were recovered and arrests have been made, but they’re expecting more, as they believe some of the guns were sold illegally.

WAAY 31 talked with police and people living in Decatur about the theft.

While the Decatur Police Department is releasing very little information on this case because they say they don’t want to jeopardize finding those responsible, they’re asking the public for help.

“It’s dangerous because shotguns are dangerous and can hurt someone or take a life," said Kevin Shelby.

That was Shelby’s response after learning that a large number of shotguns were stolen from a house in Decatur.

Police aren’t saying which house as it could jeopardize the investigation, but now, Shelby wants to know in case it’s one of his neighbors.

He told WAAY 31, until he has more information, he’s going to stay alert.

“Be on the lookout and stay inside till I find out the guns are safely away, just so I don’t run into an accident," he said.

While police are asking the public for help in finding those responsible, Shelby says he doesn’t think he can do much.

“You can’t help if you don’t know where the problem is coming from," he said. "It could be right next to you or miles away, so you need more information to be able to do something about it.”

But Shelby does have a message for anyone looking to buy a gun, so that you don’t buy from the wrong person.

“I know they have a serial number or something like that that you can check with the police or a gun store to make sure it’s not stolen," he said.

And until those responsible are caught, he's warning others to be vigilant.

"Be aware of your surroundings and if you see something out of the ordinary, you should call the police," Shelby said.

If you have any information about the theft or the sale of the shotguns, you’re asked to call the Decatur Police Department.

Police say the shotgun brands include Browning, Benelli, Beretta, and Charles Daly.