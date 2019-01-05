Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff: man tried to kill someone over $15 and phone

The shooting happened in Limestone County early Saturday.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A beef over fifteen bucks and a cell phone has led to an attempted murder charge in Limestone County.

Limestone Sheriff’s investigators tell WAAY 31 they’ve charged Kevin Dewayne Jordan with attempted murder. They say the 35-year-old Rogersville man shot a man in the 20,000 block of Tillman Mill Road Saturday morning.

The shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. His condition is unknown, according to investigators.

The trouble apparently stemmed from Jordan loaning the victim his cell phone. There was also an issue over a missing $15. Jordan went to the victim’s home and confronted him. The dispute ramped up to Jordan allegedly shooting the man several times with a handgun.

Athens Police stopped Jordan when they spotted his vehicle.

Jordan is in jail charged with attempted murder.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events