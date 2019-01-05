Sheriff: man tried to kill someone over $15 and phone

A beef over fifteen bucks and a cell phone has led to an attempted murder charge in Limestone County.

Limestone Sheriff’s investigators tell WAAY 31 they’ve charged Kevin Dewayne Jordan with attempted murder. They say the 35-year-old Rogersville man shot a man in the 20,000 block of Tillman Mill Road Saturday morning.

The shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. His condition is unknown, according to investigators.

The trouble apparently stemmed from Jordan loaning the victim his cell phone. There was also an issue over a missing $15. Jordan went to the victim’s home and confronted him. The dispute ramped up to Jordan allegedly shooting the man several times with a handgun.

Athens Police stopped Jordan when they spotted his vehicle.

Jordan is in jail charged with attempted murder.