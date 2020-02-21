Russellville police are investigating a pharmacy burglary where the suspect got away with 2,000 pills.
Police said Thursday around 3 a.m., the alarm went off at Hometown Pharmacy on Gandy Street and alerted them to the break-in.
According to the department, the suspect took Percocet and Phenergan. They took approximately 2,000 pills.
Police said the suspect busted a drive-thru window to enter the business.
Related Content
- Police looking for thief who stole 2,000 pills from a Russellville pharmacy
- Fort Payne police: Man drove into pharmacy, stole pills
- Russellville police searching for auto thief
- Damage in Russellville
- Pioneer Day celebration in Russellville
- 25-year Russellville Police veteran passes away, funeral arrangements announced
- Russellville man dies in motorcycle wreck
- Secretary Ben Carson to visit Russellville
Scroll for more content...