Police looking for thief who stole 2,000 pills from a Russellville pharmacy

Russellville police are investigating a pharmacy burglary where the suspect got away with 2,000 pills.

Police said Thursday around 3 a.m., the alarm went off at Hometown Pharmacy on Gandy Street and alerted them to the break-in.

According to the department, the suspect took Percocet and Phenergan. They took approximately 2,000 pills.

Police said the suspect busted a drive-thru window to enter the business.