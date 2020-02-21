Clear
Police looking for thief who stole 2,000 pills from a Russellville pharmacy

The burglary happened early Thursday morning.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:52 AM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 11:01 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Russellville police are investigating a pharmacy burglary where the suspect got away with 2,000 pills.

Police said Thursday around 3 a.m., the alarm went off at Hometown Pharmacy on Gandy Street and alerted them to the break-in.

According to the department, the suspect took Percocet and Phenergan. They took approximately 2,000 pills.

Police said the suspect busted a drive-thru window to enter the business.

