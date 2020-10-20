Police looking for man accused of public lewdness in Decatur Mall parking lot

Decatur police are looking for a man accused of public lewdness in the parking lot of the Decatur Mall.

The department says officers responded on Monday to the parking lot of Belk after an employee reported the incident. They told police that while they were taking a lunch break inside their vehicle, they observed a man who appeared to be “performing an explicit act on himself.”

Police say the man was parked and sitting inside his vehicle at the time. They say he then sped away from the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s to early 50s and was reported to be driving a tan-colored sedan.

If you have information about the incident or identity of the suspect, police ask you to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

The police department says the law defines public lewdness as follows:

(a) A person commits the crime of public lewdness if:

(1) He / She exposes his / her anus or genitals in a public place and is reckless about whether another may be present who will be offended or alarmed by his act; or

(2) He / She does any lewd act in a public place which he / she knows is likely to be observed by others who would be affronted or alarmed.

(b) Public lewdness is a Class C misdemeanor.