Police investigating vandalism to Huntsville synagogue

If you have information about the vandalism, contact Huntsville police at (256) 427-7009.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 11:44 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 12:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are investigating after a synagogue was vandalized Wednesday night.

Someone drew swastikas, profanity and Holocaust references on the property of Etz Chayim synagogue on Bailey Cove Road SE. Police responded to the scene Wednesday night.

There are no security cameras in the area.

