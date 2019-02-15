Police investigating shooting in West Huntsville

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting in West Huntsville Friday afternoon.

Police said they believe the suspects might have shot into a house before fleeing the area. It happened on Beaty Road near Pinedale Drive.

The street backs up to Ridgecrest Elementary School. According to Huntsville City Schools, the elementary school was put on a secure perimeter Friday afternoon.

Huntsville police said they received a call that someone was shooting a gun in the area around 2 p.m. Officers responded and recovered shell casings, but whoever was shooting had already left the scene.

Police don't believe anyone was hit by any of the bullets and said no gunshot victims have shown up to any hospitals in the area. Investigators are still working to determine if any of the houses were actually hit.

No one is in custody, but officials are talking to neighbors to determine what led up to the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Huntsville police.