Police investigating several car break-ins at Indian Creek Greenway in Madison

According to Huntsville police, 3 people filed police reports after their cars were broken into on wednesday afternoon around 6:30. That's concerning for Natasha Zizzo who comes to the park often around that time.

"I actually come here quite a bit. Sometimes I even come everyday after work," said Zizzo.

Police say valuables were stolen including a debit card that someone tried to use at a grocery store. Police could not confirm how many other reports have been filed recently.One person here today, who didn't want to be on camera, said this happens so often that she makes sure to take any valuables with her.We also spoke with Katie Drennan as she came to take her dog on a walk. She says she actually moved from one parking lot to another because she felt unsafe at the first one.

"I came down here to park because there's more people in this area," said Drennan.

Drennan says the break-ins won't stop her from coming back.

"I guess it could happen anywhere you went," she said.

One person told WAAY31 when they're at the park they just keep their doors unlocked. They said they expect break-ins so often that they want to avoid their windows being shattered. While officers don't recommend that strategy they do recommend you keep your doors locked, make sure valuables are hidden or in the trunk, and be aware of your surroundings.

The break-ins are under investigation. If you have any information you're asked to contact Huntsville police.