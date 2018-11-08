Clear
Police investigating robbery at Family Security Credit Union in Decatur

Police are investigating a robbery at Family Security Credit Union in Decatur.

Nov. 8, 2018
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 1:55 PM
Ashley Thusius

Police are at the scene of a robbery at Family Security Credit Union on 6th Avenue in Decatur. A male is in custody, and no one was hurt.

WAAY 31 has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates.

