Police are at the scene of a robbery at Family Security Credit Union on 6th Avenue in Decatur. A male is in custody, and no one was hurt.
WAAY 31 has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates.
Related Content
- Police investigating robbery at Family Security Credit Union in Decatur
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur police searching for credit card thief
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Decatur police investigating Saturday shooting
- Decatur man charged with robbery, fighting police
- Bridgeport Police investigating bank robbery
- Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
- Decatur Police search for suspect using stolen credit card
- Redstone Federal Credit Union surprises shoppers
Scroll for more content...