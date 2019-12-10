Clear
Suspect arrested for firing shots at Decatur High School

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 1:21 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Decatur police have arrested MacKenzie Jay Franklin, 22, for discharging a firearm within city limits, reckless endangerment and bond revocation.

Franklin is being booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Original story:

Police are interviewing a person of interest accused of firing shots into the air while leaving Decatur High School.

Decatur City Schools received a report around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. According to the deputy superintendent of the district, Dwight Satterfield, the report said the individual came to the high school and had a disagreement with a student.

Satterfield says the person of interest is accused of firing shots into the air in the school's parking lot before leaving the campus.

Decatur police are investigating and say misdemeanor charges will likely be filed. Satterfield says the person of interest was not a current student and never attended Decatur City Schools. 

