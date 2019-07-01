Police investigating after body found near Huntsville Aquatics Center

Huntsville police are at Brahan Spring Park after a body was found inside a vehicle near the Huntsville Aquatics Center.
City workers discovered the car and body while cutting grass about 9:30 a.m., said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
Johnson said the body will be sent to forensics to determine cause of death.
