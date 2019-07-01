Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating after body found near Huntsville Aquatics Center Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police investigating after body found near Huntsville Aquatics Center

A cause of death has not been determined

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:58 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 10:58 AM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Huntsville police are at Brahan Spring Park after a body was found inside a vehicle near the Huntsville Aquatics Center.

City workers discovered the car and body while cutting grass about 9:30 a.m., said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Johnson said the body will be sent to forensics to determine cause of death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events