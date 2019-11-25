Police investigating after Florence man killed in shooting outside Birmingham nightclub

Birmingham police are investigating after a Florence man was shot and killed Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

The victim is identified as Fredrick Asher, 25, of Florence. The shooting happened on 15th Street West.

Three victims were shot and suffered injuries that were not life threatening. A fourth victim, Asher, was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham's hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Investigators later learned a fifth victim was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. Birmingham police say all remaining victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting happened after people were forced to leave a nightclub after a fight. Police say the suspects drove past the club in a dark vehicle and began to fire shots at people in the parking lot.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.