Police investigating accidental shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 9:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Sergeant Hughes with the Huntsville Police Department North Precinct, a female was accidentally shot in the leg Tuesday at an apartment complex on Newson Road.

The victim is still at the hospital but is expected to recover. The incident will be ruled an accidental shooting, and police say no charges have been filed at this time.

