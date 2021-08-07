Clear

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Huntsville deadly crash

Huntsville Police say a car was traveling in the wrong direction on Memorial Parkway when it crashed.

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 9:15 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 10:25 AM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli, Alex Torres-Perez

UPDATE: The Madison County coroner identified the victim of Friday night's deadly crash as 38-year-old Donna Eaves. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says it was because of "blunt force injuries sustained in the collision."

The wreck is still under  investigation.

Northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near Oakwood Avenue are back open Saturday morning. That's after being closed for several hours because of a deadly crash.
Huntsville Police say a car was traveling in the wrong direction on Memorial Parkway when it crashed. It happened just before eleven Friday night. The driver of the car driving the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the other car had three people in it including a child under the age of five. The two adults were taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The child did not appear to have an physical injuries.

