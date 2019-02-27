Clear
Police investigating New Hope crash, truck flip

Police said there was an infant in one of the vehicles.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

New Hope and Owens Cross Roads police responded Wednesday morning to a car crash on Old Highway 431 and Aldridge Circle in New Hope.

Police said a car went across the median, overcorrected too hard and hit a truck head on. The truck then flipped.

Police said there was an infant in the truck. No one was injured.

Police said the driver of that car that crossed the median is being held on suspicion of driving under the influence.

