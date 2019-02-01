Police investigating Huntsville fast-food restaurant shooting

Huntsville police officers responded to Sonic Drive-In on Sparkman Drive about 11 p.m. Thursday in reference to shots fired.

Police said employees stated two vehicles were near the drive thru area and began shooting at each other. Then they both left on Sparkman Drive.

Officers checked the building and other cars in the lot and did not locate anything. Moments later officers on scene were notified the victim came into Huntsville Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police have yet to identify the 18-year-old victim. They say the offender is 17-year-old male.

The investigation is ongoing.