Police investigate early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub

Huntsville police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of Club Forty7 on Jordan Lane early Thursday morning.
Police tell WAAY 31 the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m when the nightclub was closing. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police are interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made.
In December, a man with charged with stabbing someone at the nightclub.
