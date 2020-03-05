Clear
Police investigate early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub

Huntsville police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of Club Forty7 on Jordan Lane early Thursday morning.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 3:28 AM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 3:34 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Police tell WAAY 31 the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m when the nightclub was closing. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. 

Police are interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made. 

In December, a man with charged with stabbing someone at the nightclub. 

