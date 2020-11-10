Huntsville Police: Man's body found near Clinton Ave. Post Office, Pinhook Creek

A man's body was found near the Clinton Avenue Post Office on Tuesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.

Officers responded to the area after pedestrians saw a body under the bridge of a drainage area near Pinhook Creek. Postal workers called police after they were alerted by people nearby about the body near the bridge.

The body found is badly decomposed and police are working to figure out who the person is, according to Lt. Chris Riley with the department.

Tyler Berryhill, the Madison County Coroner, said a death investigation is underway and an autopsy will be performed in Huntsville to determine how the man died.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Stay with WAAY 31. This story will be updated as we learn more about the investigation.