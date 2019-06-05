Police in Arab searching for DUI suspect after car drove into Waffle House

The Arab Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old woman after officers say she drove into the Waffle House on Highway 231.

Rebekah Monk from Somerville is charged with driving under the influence and underage drinking. Arab police don't have a picture of her yet.

Crews are now working to repair the restaurant after employees say Monk's car barreled off Highway 231. They said once the car reached the parking lot, it went airborne and then went straight through the windows into the restaurant, leaving behind serious damage.

Seth Chappell works just across the street from the Waffle House. He says when he was heading into work Saturday morning, he saw the aftermath of the crash.

"Just about every window but those front three were shattered," he said. "It's bad that it happened at Waffle House, but it easily could've been over here too."

On Wednesday, construction crews said they estimate the repairs could cost more than $100,000.

"It was pretty bad at the time. It's good nobody was hurt," Chappell said.

Chappell says he frequents the restaurant, and a crash like that makes him nervous.

"It was around the time that I usually go there," he said.

Waffle House officials say they hope to have all the work done and the restaurant back open by the end of this week.