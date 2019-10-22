Police identify victim in deadly shooting behind Madison Kroger

Madison police identified Zeandre Marjuan Paul Zachary, 25, on Tuesday as the victim in a deadly shooting behind a grocery store.
Zachary died at Huntsville Hospital after being shot on Sunday behind the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway. He was from Huntsville but was living in Florida. Officers found him just after 4 p.m.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but haven't made any arrests. The department asks anyone with information to call 256-772-5687 or 256-722-7190.
Read more about the shooting here.
