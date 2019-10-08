Huntsville police identify pedestrian killed in Whitesburg Drive wreck

Huntsville police say a pedestrian injured in a wreck on Oct. 4th on Whitesburg Drive has died at Huntsville Hospital. He was identified as Ignacio Martinez.

Police say the hospital notified Martinez's family of his death.

According to the department, on Oct. 4th, Martinez was working construction at a home and was standing behind some equipment on the right side of the road. Police say he was unloading equipment when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit him was reported to have a broken ankle.

