Police identify owner of rifle that killed Huntsville teen

Huntsville Police said Friday that they have found the owner of am assault rifle that was used in an accidental shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at the Magnolia Place Apartments on the corner of Winchester Road and Meridian Street in north Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Police Department, the case is being sent to the Madison County District Attorney's office and will be presented to a grand jury.

The shooting was ruled accidental, however, the grand jury will receive all the evidence and determine if anyone involved should be charged.

One neighbor who didn't want to be identified said he still has questions as to why the two teens had the gun.

"It definitely shouldn't have been left at someone else's house with children that young," the neighbor said.

The Huntsville Police Department said Friday that the rifle was not secured.

"People that have guns, it needs to be locked up and secured at all times," Sgt. Tony Mcelyea said.

The gun had been left at the apartment and that's how it got into the hands of the victim's 15-year-old brother. The owner has been contacted, but his name hasn't been released.

According to police, the teens' mother told investigators she didn't know the gun was in the house.

WAAY 31 reached out to the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Alabama to find out if his office was looking into the case. He said he could not comment about it at this time.