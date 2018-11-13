Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police identify man killed in Alabama interstate shooting

Police have released the name of a man who died during a shootout on an interstate highway in Alabama.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 9:23 AM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police have released the name of a man who died during a shootout on an interstate highway in Alabama.

The Birmingham Police Department told news outlets that 29-year-old Edward T. Matthews died early Sunday.

Police were called to a gas station near Interstate 59 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and found Matthews with a gunshot wound to the head. He had been a passenger in sports utility vehicle. He was taken to a Birmingham hospital where he later died.

Police said it appeared the shooting started between people in two vehicles on Interstate 59.

Sgt. Johnny Williams said Sunday that investigators have not found the people in the other car involved in the shooting. He says investigators are trying to determine a motive.

No arrests have been reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events