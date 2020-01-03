Police find remains of Paighton Houston, missing from Birmingham bar since Dec. 20

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of a woman found in a shallow grave behind a house on Chapel Drive in Hueytown has been identified as Paighton Houston.

Houston, 29, was last seen Dec. 20 leaving a Birmingham bar. Family members said that she later sent a text to a friend saying she didn’t know who she was with and felt that she was in trouble.

Read the press release here:

On 1/2/2020 Detectives with the Trussville Police Department along with investigators with the Metro Area Crime Center developed information on a possible location for the remains of Paighton Houston. That information was shared with the Birmingham Police Department and Investigators arrived on scene and discovered what appeared to be a shallow grave. Law enforcement secured the area and a search was conducted this morning (1/3/2020) in which human remains were located behind a residence on Chapel Dr. Those remains have been identified as Paighton Houston. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Houston family as they begin the grieving process.

The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office is working the death investigation and our agency will continue to assist the JCSO. As this is an ongoing investigation no further information will be provided by the Trussville Police Department, at this time, and all media request should be directed to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.