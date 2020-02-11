Madison Police Department warns residents about mail thief

The Madison Police Department said if you still pay your bills through the mail, be careful! Investigators warn someone is going through people's mailboxes and stealing their checks!

The department says it received several calls from people saying someone is getting to their mail before the mailman. Officers haven’t said how, but victims claim the thief is stealing mail with checks, changing recipient and amounts and then cashing them.

"Through the mail, by check usually," Steven Mateskon, who lives in Madison, said.

Mateskon says paying his bills through the mail is just a normal routine for him....and he doesn't know any other way to pay some of his bills except with a check

"Ugh it's a terrible thing, we're retired so we don't have unlimited resources to get stolen." he said

People who live in Madison say it makes them uncomfortable knowing somebody would do this.

"It's just kind of a sad fact that there's people who are going to go through mail and i don't think there's really much you can do about it," Jared Dunavant, who lives in Madison, said.

The police department recommends paying bills electronically, or if you have to pay by mail to take it to the local post office.Mateskon said he's already thinking of what he can do to try and prevent this from happening to him

"What i probably will do is wait til the afternoon to put stuff in the mailbox and put the flag up so it's not sitting in there all day long," he said.

The police department also recommends that if you have to mail anything like a birth certificate or something that contains your social security number to take it to a local post office instead of leaving it in the mailbox.