Police confront protesters outside President Trump rally

Several protesters wore masks, and some chanted, "Hands up, don't shoot!"

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Protesters got into a confrontation with police outside President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Minneapolis after some of the demonstrators set Trump hats on fire.

Police moved in to put out the fire, apparently angering the protesters. Associated Press reporters watched as police briefly fell back before forming a line of bicycles and horses, with one officer using pepper spray.

But the protest quickly appeared to ebb, with protesters beginning an impromptu march.

Trump was near the end of his speech by then, and the crowd of thousands had thinned well before the confrontation.

