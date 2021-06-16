Albertville Police Chief explains next steps in determining motive behind mass shooting

Investigators are still trying to determine what led Andreas Horton to shoot and kill two people inside an Albertville plant Tuesday.

However, this investigation will be challenging considering Horton took his own life following the shooting.

Police may now be turning to family and co-workers for help.

"It's going to be talking to people," Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said. "People who work at the plant, family members. It's going to be some tough interviews."

Smith said finding a motive after a mass shooting is hard enough. However, when the gunman is dead and witnesses are in critical condition, it is only harder.

"Each case is unique," Smith said.

Smith said there is no set system on how to get these answers.

"It may be one of those that we can never answer that question," Smith said.

Investigators already started the interview process the day of the shooting.

"The sudden shock of everything that had just happened. More is coming I'm sure," he said.

Determining a motive may take days, according to Smith. Right now two surviving victims are in a hospital in Chattanooga in critical condition.