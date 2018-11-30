Police chase ends with car fire

UAH and Huntsville Police are investigating a car crash that started with a police chase and ended with a car fire.

It happened Friday morning just before 4 am. UAH police said the chase started on Holmes Avenue when they noticed a woman swerving all over the road. They attempted to pull her over, however, she kept driving and that’s when the case started. The driver led police from Holmes Avenue onto Derrick Street when police said the car started to spark. The driver pulled over and police were able to quickly get her out of the car before it burst into flames.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue along with Huntsville Police both responded to the scene. Fire and Rescue were able to get the fire out in a matter of minutes. Police have not said what may have caused the car to spark and catch fire.

The woman was taken into custody by Huntsville Police and the car taken to an impound lot. Police told WAAY 31 they believe the woman may have been intoxicated.

WAAY 31 is working to get more information and will update this story as soon as we get it.