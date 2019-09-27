Police charge suspect for fires at Michaels, Walmart in Huntsville

Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation into fires at two Huntsville stores.

The suspect, Robert Charles Makowski, is charged with two counts of arson first-degree.

The department says the first fire was at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The second fire happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. at the Michaels on Airport Road. Both stores were closed on Thursday due to the fires.