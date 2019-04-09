Police charge man with murder in Huntsville stabbing death

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Fred Lee Todd III with murder after a fatal stabbing on Evans Avenue.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Evans Avenue about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police say Todd was dating the ex-wife of the murder victim, 39-year-old Jeremiah Montgomery. She was present at the time of the stabbing.
Todd is being booked into the Madison County Jail. He was charged after being interviewed by investigators and released from the hospital.
