Huntsville Police charged 48-year-old Gerry Dean Young with murder.
Police say Young assaulted 53-year-old Anthony Samuel with an unknown weapon. Investigators say both men were in a relationship with the same woman.
Young is currently in the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Samuel was found in the backyard of a home on Frederick Avenue on September 4th. He was transported from Huntsville Hospital to the VA Hospital in Birmingham because he had severe head trauma. Samuel passed away around 2 weeks later.
Related Content
- Huntsville police charge man with murder
- Huntsville police charge man with murder in Meridianville man's death
- Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
- Huntsville man charged with capital murder
- Man charged with murder in Huntsville
- Police charge juvenile with murder following Huntsville teen's shooting death
- Huntsville man charged with forgery
- Man charged in triple murder brought back to Huntsville
- Huntsville Police issue two murder warrants
- Huntsville police charge man with sexual abuse of a child
Scroll for more content...