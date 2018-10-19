Huntsville police charge man with murder

Huntsville Police charged 48-year-old Gerry Dean Young with murder.

Police say Young assaulted 53-year-old Anthony Samuel with an unknown weapon. Investigators say both men were in a relationship with the same woman.

Young is currently in the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Samuel was found in the backyard of a home on Frederick Avenue on September 4th. He was transported from Huntsville Hospital to the VA Hospital in Birmingham because he had severe head trauma. Samuel passed away around 2 weeks later.