Clear

Huntsville police charge man with murder

Police charged Gerry Young with murder.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 12:15 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Huntsville Police charged 48-year-old Gerry Dean Young with murder.

Police say Young assaulted 53-year-old Anthony Samuel with an unknown weapon.  Investigators say both men were in a relationship with the same woman.

Young is currently in the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Samuel was found in the backyard of a home on Frederick Avenue on September 4th. He was transported from Huntsville Hospital to the VA Hospital in Birmingham because he had severe head trauma. Samuel passed away around 2 weeks later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events