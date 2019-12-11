Police catch man they say stole 2 vehicles, broke into 2 others outside Decatur restaurants

A man Decatur police say stole vehicles and credit cards is in custody.

Antonio Michael Milam faces four counts of fraudulent use of credit cards, two counts of theft of property, and two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. His bond at the Morgan County Jail is $147,500.

Milam is a suspect in three Nov. 28 crimes and another on Dec. 8, said Emme Long, Decatur Police Department spokesperson.

Long said Decatur police were contacted on Nov. 28 about a vehicle break-in and theft of a credit card located inside the vehicle while at a restaurant on Beltline Road. The complainant told police charges were made on the card throughout Decatur.

Also that day, Decatur police learned a vehicle was stolen from another Beltline Road restaurant. And at that same location, police got another report that a car there had been broken into and property taken from inside.

And then Dec. 8, a resident told police their vehicle was stolen from a Beltline Road restaurant.

Police developed Milam as the suspect, Long sadi, and the Hartselle Police Department arrested him on unrelated offenses and took him to the Morgan County Jail.

t the conclusion of the investigation, Detective Timothy Jackson and Detective Jonathan Macklin recovered both stolen vehicles and the property reported stolen from vehicles, Long said.