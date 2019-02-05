Clear
Police catch criminal in high speed chase

High speed police chase in Huntsville.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

Huntsville police arrested a man after he lead them in a high speed chase. According to police, the chase started in Huntsville and ended at the Arby's in Hampton Cove on Highway 43. The chase only lasted about 5 minutes. Police told us they found a decent amount of marijuana and synthetic marijuana in the suspect's vehicle. Right now, the suspect is in custody. Once we learn more about the arrest we will keep you updated on air and online.

