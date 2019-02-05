Police catch criminal in high speed chase

Huntsville police arrested a man after he lead them in a high speed chase. According to police, the chase started in Huntsville and ended at the Arby's in Hampton Cove on Highway 43. The chase only lasted about 5 minutes. Police told us they found a decent amount of marijuana and synthetic marijuana in the suspect's vehicle. Right now, the suspect is in custody. Once we learn more about the arrest we will keep you updated on air and online.
