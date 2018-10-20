Police: carbon monoxide likely killed 2 North Courtland men

Two men were found dead in the North Courtland home and investigators suspect carbon monoxide might be the cause.

According to police, the dead men were found last night inside a house on Johnson Lane. A son-in-law of one of the men knocked down a door about 10:15 PM when he couldn’t get a response.

Police Chief Spencer Butler suspects carbon monoxide likely killed the pair. A generator was found inside the home. It was being used to heat the home and had run out of gas.

Investigators have requested a toxicology report.