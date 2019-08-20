Police believe North Huntsville shootout started over drugs

Huntsville police said investigators believe a shooting in North Huntsville all started over drugs.

It happened on Valleydale Road just off Pulaski Pike Monday afternoon.

WAAY 31 talked to a neighbor about the shooting and worked to learn more about the investigation.

A man who lives on Valleydale Road said he's never heard anything like the shootout that happened on his street Monday afternoon. He didn't want to be identified for his safety.

"I thought at first it was fireworks...I said somebody is shooting," the neighbor said.

Huntsville police said at least two people were shooting back and forth at each other, when the passenger in a vehicle was hit by a bullet. Police say he got out and ran to get help from a nearby home.

Neighbors said they heard between 15 and 20 gunshots. Police said 26 shell casings were recovered.

According to police, the shooting victim is not from the area and is expected to be okay. They said the victim won't cooperate with investigators.

Neighbors said they hope the people involved in the shooting will stay out of their neighborhood.

"Don't bring no gunshot up in here. Don't need to. It's too dangerous," the neighbor said.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle and said it's unclear if they were hit as well. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (256) 722-7100.