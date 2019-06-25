Police arrest suspect accused of stealing money from West Huntsville grocery store

Huntsville police say a suspect was arrested on Tuesday for robbing the 9th Ave Grocery Store in West Huntsville around 8:30 Monday morning.

Police say the suspect is a black male in his 50s, and the victim is the store's owner who is a woman in her 70s.

Huntsville police say when officers responded to an alarm call at the grocery store, the owner said a black male had come into the store and asked for change for a dollar. She said she opened the cash register, and the man tried to grab the money.

The owner told police she tried to grab the money, and the man then grabbed her hand, hurting her. She said he grabbed the money and ran out of the store through the front door.

The owner of the store said in her more than 30 years of working there, this is the first time something like this has happened.