Police arrest one of two suspects wanted for Florence murder

Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted for murder in Florence.

Florence police say Jahleal Jarmon turned himself in on Monday. He was arrested and charged with murder and burglary in the first degree.

The arrest stems from an incident in February of 2020 when Reginald Watkins was killed in Carver Heights.

Jarmon was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is awaiting a $210,000 bond.

Police are still looking for another suspect in connection with the murder, 39-year-old Clifton Bernard Rowell. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685 or FPD Text-A-Tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

Jarmon was paroled in 2017 for another murder in the area. Read more here.