Police arrest man for vehicle break-ins in South Huntsville

Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for vehicle break-ins in South Huntsville.

Officers responded overnight Wednesday to a call about a person pulling on door handles. Police say the suspect ran into the woods behind a house.

Officers set up a perimeter in a wood line to flush the suspect out. Police say after a lengthy foot chase, officers took him into custody at Maxwell Place and Danville Court, off Byrd Springs Road.

Monivel Smith, 19, is charged in this incident with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of attempting to elude.

Police say investigators will be able to close cases on Smith, and there may be other cases linked to him in the past several months that they are looking into.

The department urges the public to lock doors and never leave valuables inside a vehicle.